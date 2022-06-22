Change Edition

Law on rough sleepers open to abuse, human rights body warns
Police

Law on rough sleepers open to abuse, human rights body warns

by John MONAGHAN 4 min. today at 12:35
Beggars and addicts could be unfairly targeted by additional powers given to police to move people from doorways, says CCDH
