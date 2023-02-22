Lawmaker sues Luxembourg over Pfizer documents

New York Times similarly hopes to get access through courts to vaccine deal from European Commission President von der Leyen

By Simone Molitor and Daniel de Jong

A Luxembourg representative has sued the government a second time, this time for failing to grant parliament access to key information on a European Commission deal with Pfizer regarding corona vaccine shipments.

Sven Clement, a deputy of the Pirate Party, filed a complaint with the courts on 14 February, he told a press conference on Wednesday, after he tried to get access to documents describing the deal in vain over the past two years.

"All parliamentarians have the constitutional right to see such documents, but the government is trampling on that," Clement said.

The suit was prompted in part by a similar New York Times case against the EU over its failure to release text messages between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer's CEO, which might contain details regarding the EU's €35 billion deal to purchase corona vaccines during the pandemic.

Two years ago, Clement gained access to a contract between the government and commercial broadcaster RTL to provide programming in Luxembourgish - which the government had wanted to keep under wraps - after a court ruled in his favour after a year-long legal battle.

But that did not entitle him to the Pfizer documents as well, the government said, given that Luxembourg had no say over these documents.

Clement contends that the European Commission signed the documents in the name of each country, and each country also submitted specific requirements in vaccination order forms compiled in the document's annex. This qualifies them as Luxembourgish state documents, Clement argues.

Should it turn out that Luxembourg had entered financial commitments of longer than a year, the country would have needed to draw up a special expenditure law, which did not happen. "I have reason to doubt that the government respected the constitutional rules for the budget," Clement said.

