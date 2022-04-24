Lawmakers set to ban plastic fruit and vegetable packaging

Deputies are due to vote on Wednesday on legislation, aimed at reducing plastic waste and increasing recycling efforts

Plastic packaging on fruits and vegetables in supermarkets would be banned, under the proposals

Plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables in supermarkets is set to be banned in Luxembourg from next year, under new legislation aimed at reducing waste and protecting the environment.

The bill proposes a series of measures targeting single use plastics and packaging. Lawmakers are due to vote on the legislation next Wednesday and if approved the first changes would take effect from January 2023.

In addition to the ban on plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables – which would apply to all items weighing less than 1.5kg - from 2024 all major supermarkets across Luxembourg will be ordered to install recycling bins on their premises.

The proposals have been making their way through parliament since 2020.

Single-use plastic items would no longer be permitted at public events and festivals, to be replaced by dishes and cutlery which can be washed and reused. Restaurants will be urged to switch to reusable containers for customers seeking deliveries or takeaways.

Waste disposal firm Valorlux said last year that it collected a total of 60,188 tonnes of packaging in 2020 across the country, comprised of plastic, paper, glass and metal.



The bill comes amid wider moves to tackle plastic waste both at an EU and international level.

The EU issued a ban on the production of certain types of single-use plastic items across the bloc last July, while delegates from 175 countries in March agreed to kick off talks on a global treaty to end plastic pollution, in what could lead to the most important green deal since the landmark Paris Agreement.

About 11 million tons of plastic waste ends up in global waters each year and the United Nations projects the volume will nearly triple by 2040. The world spent an estimated $6 billion (€5.5 billion) to $19 billion (€17.5 billion) in 2018 trying to clean up plastic waste, according to the UN's environmental agency.

