Lawmakers to vote to adopt tighter Covid rules

Thousands of people took to the streets in Luxembourg on Friday to protest against tighter Covid measures

Unvaccinated workers could lose access to their office, and revellers face stricter Covid tests to enter bars and restaurants if Parliament adopts a law that Luxembourg's highest legislative body and trade unions have criticised.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel wants to enable companies to submit workers to the CovidCheck system - which tracks who vaccinations - and Parliament on Monday will vote to adopt the plan his government launched this month, as the Grand Duchy struggles to raise the vaccination rate among residents.

The plan - which would give employers the authority to withhold salaries from staff who refuse to comply, refuse them entry to the workplace, and even dismiss them - has drawn criticism from Luxembourg's de facto upper chamber, the State Council, which advises on legislation.

More than 3,000 people on Friday took to the streets of the city of Luxembourg to march against the proposal, largely defying a rule to wear face masks as police looked on. Bettel told parliamentarians on Thursday that he had received death threats over the planned tightening of the rules.

But Parliament's health committee shrugged off any such concerns on Friday, waving through the law, which will also force people wanting to dine out or go to the cinema to take the CovidCheck - a measure previously applied only for groups over four if sitting inside, and 10 if sitting outside.

Employers generally sounded more positive. Banks could be leading the way in implementing the checks, the Luxembourg Times reported last week. Over the weekend, Luxembourg’s banking union also said it approved of the measures, putting it at odds with trade unions in other sectors.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.