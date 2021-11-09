Learning Luxembourgish remains popular despite class closures

Most languages courses went online during 2020 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus

Most languages courses went online during 2020 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus

The number of people taking Luxembourgish classes fell only slightly during 2020 despite most language learning moving online as face-to-face teaching ground to a halt because of the pandemic.

The number of people learning Luxembourgish in the Grand Duchy itself, and in France’s Lorraine region, which borders the country, fell by only 5% to 14,275 in 2020 from 2019, Education Minister Claude Meisch said on Tuesday in response to a parliamentary question.

Learning the country’s native language has been a topic of debate recently, with many standing firm behind the need to learn the language to obtain Luxembourgish nationality.

Two months ago, a petition urging the government to drop the need to learn Luxembourgish to obtain a passport and instead requiring skills in only French or German failed to obtain enough signatures to be debated in parliament.

Anyone wishing to become a citizen must pass a Luxembourgish language test, the Sproochentest, comprising a spoken and listening exam.

Last year around 9,500 people were granted Luxembourgish citizenship, with just under half of those people already living in the country at the time they were granted it, Statec said. This compares to around 11,500 people who received citizenship in 2019 and just under 12,000 the year before that.

Luxembourgish passports are the third most powerful in the world, offering visa-free access to 189 countries, according to a ranking published by the Henley Passport Index last month.



Just over 8,200 of those learning Luxembourgish last year were part of courses with the Education Ministry’s adult education service (SFA), around 5,500 with Luxembourg’s national language institute, INL, and 440 with EuRegio, which coordinates Luxembourgish teaching for those living in neighbouring parts of France.

Luxembourg's population stood at 634,730 as of January 1, 2021 with nearly 50% of them originally from outside of the Grand Duchy, according to the country’s statistics bureau Statec.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.