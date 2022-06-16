Leave it to the lawyers, art exhibition organisers say

Strassen competition's organisers say participating artists signed promise that work was their own

The allegedly plagiarised works by Jeff Dieschburg were on display at the 11th Biennaile exhibition in Strassen last month

A Luxembourg art competition required contributors to stipulate that their work was their own, but organisers said on Thursday they don't want to decide whether a local artist they honoured had inappropriately copied an American photographer's work.

Photographer Jingna Zhang has accused Luxembourg painter Jeff Dieschburg of illegally copying and trying to sell what was essentially her work. She has hired Vincent Wellens, a local lawyer who said that Dieschburg's work is a copyright violation. Dieschburg denied the accusations and hired lawyer Gaston Vogel.

Organizers of the Contemporary Art Biennial in Strassen said on Thursday they now want the lawyers to settle the dispute themselves. The biennale's jury, which awarded Dieschburg a €1,500 prize, previously said they have consulted a intellectual property specialist and were waiting for the expert's report. Thursday's statement made no mention of whether that specialist was still preparing a report.

"All the artists selected for the 11th Biennale have signed a contract in which it is stipulated that the works are original and free of copyright" problems, the organisers said in a statement. "The Biennale jury was unaware of Mrs. Zhang's works when it awarded the Encouragement Prize to Mr. Dieschburg."

A photo by Zhang of a woman looking over her bare shoulders with a cloth draped lower on her back appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine in Vietnam in November 2017, the organisers said.

Zhang's lawyer said Dieschburg crossed a legal line by publicly displaying his very similar painting as his own work.

A second American photographer, Bekka Björke, later pointed out a close resemblance between two of her photos and a work by Dieschburg.

"The Biennale guarantees its impartiality in the face of this sensitive and complex issue," the organisers said.

