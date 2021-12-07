Leftover Christmas recipes from the Luxembourg Times

Did you cook too much for your Christmas dinner? Fear not, the Luxembourg Times has rounded up the best ways to eat your leftovers

Did you cook too much for your Christmas dinner? Fear not, the Luxembourg Times has rounded up the best ways to eat your leftovers

It's that time of year again. There's been office parties, festive markets, mulled wine, ice skating and slumping on the sofa with Christmas films. And to top it all off the family has accumulated at your house and you've cooked up a tremendous feast on Christmas day.

Numerous glasses of wine and several helpings of potatoes and turkey later you're stuffed, and thinking 'what the heck will I do with all this leftover food?'

Well fear not, the Luxembourg Times team has come together to give you the best way to turn your leftover Christmas day helpings into delicious meals or snacks for the next few days.

A casserole is a great way to use any remaining turkey scraps Shutterstock

1. Soups, sandwiches and casseroles

Reporter Emery P. Dalesio has a standing rib roast for his Christmas dinner, with potatoes, Brussel sprouts and various trimmings. With the leftovers he suggests making sandwiches. But as a Thanksgiving-celebrating American he suggested a number of ways to eat your leftover turkey.



These include turkey casserole, turkey hash and eggs, turkey enchiladas, or if you prefer to eat chicken for your Christmas dinner a chicken and rice soup.

Pigs in blankets are a firm festive favourite Shutterstock

2. Boxing day breakfast

Luxembourg Times Deputy Editor Heledd Pritchard loves pigs in blankets - sausages wrapped in bacon - with her Christmas dinner.

Luckily leftover sausages and bacon also make the best breakfasts. You can put them in sandwiches, make a fry up, or even put them into a potato hash.

To make this you'll need to dice any leftover potatoes you have and throw them in a pan with the leftover sausages and bacon, an onion, and any other ingredients you might want to add. From then on you'll need to fry the ingredients for 15 minutes or until cooked...et voilà.

Pair a quiche with a homemade coleslaw and a potato salad Shutterstock

3. A vegetarian feast

Reporter Kate Oglesby and family opt for a vegetarian Christmas lunch, mushroom wellington, roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, carrots, parsnips, cabbage and gravy.

The day after Christmas the Oglesby family makes a roasted vegetable quiche and uses the leftovers to accompany it with a potato salad and homemade coleslaw with the rest of the cabbage and carrots.

4. Beef noodle salad with stem ginger dressing



If, like our reporter Yannick Hansen, you have beef for your Christmas dinner, making it into a salad could be a great option for something lighter the next day. You can also throw in any other vegetables you have lying around.

Use leftover beef scraps in a noodle salad Shutterstock

Ingredients

For the noodles

300g of noodles

150g sugar snap peas

8 radishes sliced

1 thumb of finely sliced red chilli

A small bunch of finely-sliced coriander

85g dry-roasted peanut



Your leftover roast beef and any other leftover vegetables you want to add

For the sauce

3 balls of stem ginger finely chopped

2 tablespoons of syrup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons of sesame oil

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix well together. You can either serve straight away, or leave in the fridge for up to one day.



Cheese fondue, reporter Yannick Lambert's Christmas favourite Shutterstock

5. Leftover fondue

Luxembourgish reporter Yannick Lambert eats cheese fondue for Christmas with his family. Yannick does not struggle with the problem of having leftovers on boxing day because he manages to eat everything on the day.



But if you don't have Yannick's appetite you can opt for cheese and crackers the next day or grilled cheese sandwiches, which you can also stuff any other leftovers into.

Rice pudding is a traditional Christmas dessert in Norway Shutterstock

6. Norwegian leftovers

Reporter Andréa Oldereide's Norwegian family eats juleribbe - Christmas pork ribs - for their festive dinner on 24 December, rotmos - a delicious mixture of mashed potatoes, carrots, butter and vegetable stock and for dessert a rice pudding.

The comforting rotmos vegetable mash goes with almost everything you make the day after your Christmas feast and any extra rice can be used to make a salad or soup where you throw in any leftover meat.

7. Christmas dinner ... again!

Or finally, like our reporter John Monaghan, who loves a Christmas roast, and doesn't like the idea of making his leftover dinner into sandwiches, you can defy tradition and make another one the day after!

A Christmas dinner with potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, and gravy Shutterstock





