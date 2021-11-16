Lenert, Asselborn, Bettel most popular politicians, poll finds

Bettel drops eight percentage points in survey carried out after plagiarism scandal, Pirate Party's Sven Clement most liked opposition politician

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (right) and Health Minister Paulette Lenert remain among the three most approved politicians in the country

Health Minister Paulette Lenert of the social democrats LSAP, who rose to prominence during the pandemic, remains the most popular politician in Luxembourg, followed by Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn of the same party, and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of the DP liberals, according to a recent survey.

Lenert's rating, taking into account both 'approval' and 'skills', stands almost unshaken at the top at 86%, down three percentage points compared to the same poll in June.

Asselborn is in second place, with 77%, down four percentage points, and Bettel with 71%.

Of the three top politicians, Bettel experienced the steepest drop of seven percentage points in the survey of 1,016 Luxembourgish voters carried out between 2 and 10 November, after the scandal on Bettel's alleged university thesis plagiarism broke following an investigation by Reporter.

The fourth spot is shared by social-democrat Romain Schneider of the social democrats LSAP, at 59%, who is agriculture and social security minister, and opposition lawmaker Sven Clement of the Pirate Party, whose approval increased by three percentage points compared to June.

The second most liked opposition politician is CSV Christian Democrat lawmaker and party president Claude Wiseler, whose overall approval dropped by nine percentage points to 48%, as his party is mired in internal feuds and court cases around former party president Frank Engel.

The Greens' politicians, one of the parties in the three-way coalition, are nowhere to be seen at the top, with Justice Minister Sam Tanson at 46% and deputy Prime Minister François Bausch at 42%, broadly in line with the poll results from earlier this year.

