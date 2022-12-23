Lenert ends fight with clinic over expensive scanner

Patients can now be reimbursed by the CNS if they use or have used the scanner

The health ministry penned a deal with a local medical clinic over a licence to operate an MRI scanner, ending a months-long spat that was a rare setback for Health Minister Paulette Lenert, the country's most popular politician.

The Potaschberg Medical Center (CMP) in Luxembourg's East near Grevenmacher will now house the country's 12th official MRI scanner, the ministry said in a statement.

Lenert publicly squabbled with the operators of the clinic after they had put the machine in use already earlier this year, a move that defied a written notice by her ministry prohibiting it.

Lenert argued that the law allowed only hospitals to install such expensive equipment. But the country's constitutional court and administrative court both previously ruled that the ministry should allow private medical practices to use the machines, which use magnetic fields to allow precise views of internal body parts.

Patients who will undergo or have undergone an MRI check up at the medical centre will be reimbursed as of 1 January under the new agreement.

The health ministry called it "real progress in terms of access to healthcare in the eastern region of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,” according to the statement.

