Lenert to update on Covid situation as Europe opens up

Health Minister Paulette Lenert will update residents on Luxembourg's Covid-19 situation on Thursday, as neighbouring countries loosen restrictions.

Lenert is due to speak at 15h00 alongside doctors as the Grand Duchy continues to record upwards of 1,000 new cases daily, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

But despite the surge in cases across Luxembourg and the world many EU countries are beginning to loosen restrictions.

France on Wednesday stopped making it mandatory for people to wear face masks outdoors. Residents in Lithuania as of Saturday will no longer have to prove they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 to enter public spaces, the Guardian reported, while ministers in neighbouring Germany said they hope to lift current restrictions in March.

Lenert and doctors will also discuss long-Covid - symptoms lasting more than four weeks - during the press conference, according to a government press release.

The number of people who tested positive for Covid in the last week of January fell by 2% to just over 14,900, compared to the seven days beforehand, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. More than 2,500 people tested positive for the virus on the same day.

The virus still remains prevalent in wastewater throughout the country, according to the latest analysis from the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST).



The number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 83, with 13 of those patients in intensive care.

