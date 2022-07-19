Locals wonder: does Ardennes hotel need a helipad?

Chateau d'Urspelt is far from a seven-star exclusive resort - and only an hour's drive away from the airport

By David Thinnes and Heledd Pritchard

A Luxembourg hotel in a historic castle is planning to build a helipad to shuttle in guests, causing protests from locals who fear the flights would disrupt the tranquility of the natural park surrounding it.



The Chateau d’Urspelt may lie amidst the densely forested hills of the Grand Duchy's northern Ardennes, it is easily reached through a one-hour drive from Luxembourg airport. And while it offers a spa, it is a far cry from the seven-star exclusive resorts that offer such private landings abroad.

"The hotel has lots of customers. And they come to Urspelt because of the landscape and the quiet," said Emile Eicher, the mayor of nearby Clervaux, who is mediating a brewing conflict between the hotel and locals.

Yet a helipad has been a dream hotel owner Freddy Lodomez has been harbouring for a decade - and he has already secured pre-approval.

"It's only about sporadic flights," said hotel manager Yannick Ruth. "We will not fly customers to Urspelt to have a burger here." The hotel will be allowed a maximum of 104 flights per year, while tours will not be permitted.

The helipad plan Screenshot: Umweltministerium

Locals are now suing before the administrative court to contest the permit, stating the hotel had not been transparent - something Ruth is slamming down, saying the permit was put up in a visible place from the beginning.



A helipad would reduce the isolation of the area, for instance in case of medical emergencies, Ruth said. But Fernand Koch - who represents part of the 166 people living in the town of Urspelt - doesn't buy that argument, arguing that the nation's Air Rescue helicopters can land anywhere they want.



Hotels abroad that offer their guests the luxury of landing at their doorstep after a private flight over spectacular scenery include the One&Only Haymand Island resort in the heart of the Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and South Africa’s luxurious safari lodge, Singita Boulders.

