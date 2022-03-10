Long queues outside petrol stations as global prices surge

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up prices around the world

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up prices around the world

Drivers formed long queues outside petrol stations across Luxembourg on Wednesday evening ahead of a midnight spike in fuel prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to soar around the world.

Diesel went up the most, by 38 cents to €2.11 per litre. The price of 95 octane petrol increased 23 cents to €1.89 per litre and 98 octane petrol now stands at €1.93 a litre, up 17 cents.

In the hours before the price hike took effect, people drove to nearby stations to stock up. Prices had already been surging even before the invasion of Ukraine, with sharp rises throughout the month of February. The price of oil used for heating has also risen in Luxembourg, and now stands at €1.55 per litre.

Marc Wilwert

Russia is the world’s largest oil exporter and about 60% of its oil exports go to Europe. The war and resulting drastic sanctions against Russia are posing roadblocks for trade between the EU and Moscow.

Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, has threatened to stop flows of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplied 38% of gas imported into the European Union last year.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would ban imports of Russian oil into the country.

Energy minister Claude Turmes will address parliament with an urgent statement on the spike in fuel prices on Thursday afternoon, The Luxemburger Wort reported.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.