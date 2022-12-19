Long-term care fund to cover more people in 2023

The number of people requiring that care is also going up

The number of people requiring that care is also going up

The total number of people covered under Luxembourg's long-term care and assistance fund, part of the wider national health insurance scheme (CNS), will rise by 4.2% next year to more than 950,000, the CNS said on Monday.



Next year, the CNS will cover a total of 955,300 people covered under the fund, which finances long-term care in special facilities or at home. Two-thirds will be Luxembourg residents and one third commuters, the CNS said.

The number of people that need at home-care is expected to reach a total of 9,471 people next year, up from 9,086 people this year.

The long-term care insurance system was put in place to cover the costs resulting from the need for long-term care and for assistance to perform activities of daily living, such as personal hygiene, eating, dressing and moving around, the CNS explained on its official website.

The number of residents in care facilities will amount to a total of 5,345 people, a 1.4% growth from 2022, according to the CNS. The CNS is anticipating more than 4,700 people in other care and retirement homes in 2023, up to 1.5% more than this year.



The long-term care insurance system is paid for to the tune of 61% by social security contributions and to 39% by the state, the CNS said.



Luxembourg's national health insurance fund CNS made a loss of almost €56 million in 2021, with a Covid-19 government aid scheme failing to plug a gap in finances, leaving the fund reliant on its reserves to stay afloat.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.