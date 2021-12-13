Luxembourg adopts watered-down lobby register

Deputies give backing to legislation, heavily amended from initial proposal tabled in 2019 and containing exemptions for several groups

Details of meetings between lobbyists and members of Luxembourg's parliament, the Chambre de Deputés, will be published under the new bill

Luxembourg has adopted a register showing which lobbyists parliamentarians have been speaking to after years of discussion and pressure from the European Commission to take action - although the bill contains several exemptions and no apparent system of checks.



The legislation, voted into law last week Thursday, requires anyone wishing to meet a deputy to register their intention to do so, regardless of the location of the meeting. Responsibility for registration falls to the lobbyist, not the deputy.

Parliament previously introduced a code of conduct in 2014, but it lacked teeth and did not cover the wide array of lobbying efforts that parliamentarians could be subjected to, the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) - a transparency body of the Council of Europe - said in a report in 2019.



The new bill, first tabled by Pirate Party leader Sven Clement two years ago, had been halted earlier this year after a report by a law firm raised concerns over potential conflicts with the country's constitution, such as the protection of sources and politicians' everyday exchanges with citizens.

Under the proposal approved last week, a limited amount of information will become public on the website of parliament, including details such as the name of the lobbyist and the name of the company or interest group on whose behalf the person was acting. The full register, with more details, will be available for consultation at the parliament buildings.

“In the absence of such registration, there can be no organised contact with deputies in order to influence their legislative work or the Chamber’s decision-making process,” the bill reads.

During debates in closed door committee sessions, a deputy must state whether they have had any contact with a person on the register which could influence the legislation under discussion. However, there are opt-outs for a list of certain groups, a list described by Clement as being “longer than my elbow”.



Grey areas

Members of the European Parliament and representatives of professional chambers – such as the Chamber of Commerce – and “other state institutions or organisations representing local authorities” are classed as exempt.

“The problem is that a lot of people in the professional Chambers have at least one other hat on,” the Pirate Party leader told the Luxembourg Times.

Those who provide “legal and other professional, scientific and technical advice” at the request of parliament or one or more deputies are also not covered by the register, such as those providing advice to ensure deputies comply with legislation on a certain issue.

Members of the public who seek a meeting with a deputy to discuss issues relating to their own personal circumstances and private lives are also not obliged to register. However, if a person then raises a subject during the conversation which could fall under the lobbying category, “we are supposed to stop them to ask them to register”, Clement said.

Sven Clement, who tabled the bill, said the law represented a "major improvement" on existing legislation, despite amendments made to his initial proposal Photo: Gerry Huberty

The legislation is vague on whether there will be a mechanism to allow details to be formally checked.

Participants are asked to accept that signing up is "their own responsibility" and can avail of the "possibility of unregistering at any time", to comply with the EU’s data protection regulations.



Still better

The bill, while watered down from what was initially proposed, is "still a major improvement" on the legislation it replaced, Clement believes, and something which can be built upon in future. “I am very happy that we approved any sort of bill that improves the situation,” he said.

“Obviously we would have wanted a bigger system of checks and balances but unfortunately the two biggest parties didn’t want to go down that road,” Clement said, referring to opposition to sections of the legislation from the ruling DP party and the opposition CSV.

He has called on the government to now start work on legislation to cover other groups exposed to lobbying efforts, such as civil servants.



Journalistic exposés such as the OpenLux investigation earlier this year showed that the likes of Russian mafia leaders, people close to the Venezuelan regime and individuals with ties to organised crime gangs in Italy are using the Grand Duchy as a safe haven for hidden funds.



The head of the industry lobby Fedil said that transparency was something for dictatorships in a row about a contract between the government and private broadcaster RTL, while Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has also said he worried that more openness may hurt the country's business appeal.

In November last year, the Grand Duchy was again slammed for inaction in updating its legislation, with a review by GRECO saying the country was leaving the door open for corruption and undue external influence.

A European Commission report in July criticised aspects of Luxembourg's approach to disclosing public information and said the country's members of parliament effectively “apply their own code of conduct” regarding lobbying. The new legislation will be reviewed in a year’s time, deputies agreed during Thursday’s vote.

