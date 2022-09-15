Luxembourg airport flights cancelled due to strike in France

At least 16 flights will not go ahead on Friday, airport says, as result of walkout by air traffic controllers

At least 16 flights have been cancelled on Friday at Findel Airport due to a strike by air traffic controllers in France, the airport said on Thursday.

Eight departing flights to destinations such as Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon and Nice will not go ahead, Luxembourg Airport said in a statement on its website. A further eight flights due to arrive from the same cities have also been cancelled, the airport added.

The airport said the list of cancellations is "not exhaustive" as a result of the walkout, which is due to run from Friday through until Saturday morning, and urged passengers to keep in contact with their airline for updates.

France's aviation authority DGAC said earlier this week it had asked airlines to halve the number of flights due to operate on Friday as a result of the strike. The traffic controllers' union said the walkout was due to wages, inflation and recruitment issues.



EasyJet said it is cancelling 76 flights on Friday, Air France said it would run less than half of its short-haul flights, and British Airways is cancelling some 22 as of Thursday.

