Luxembourg among EU's biggest food wasters, report finds

Luxembourg households are among those who throw away the most food in the EU, with 91 kilograms of food ending up in the bin per person, the bloc’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Only Portugal and Italy households discarded more unwanted food than the Grand Duchy in 2020 with 124kg and 107kg per person, respectively, Eurostat said, while the EU average stood at 70kg.

In the bloc, households produced more than half of all food waste in the first year of the pandemic, Eurostat said. Including waste from restaurants and shops, around 127kg of food was thrown out per person in the EU on average.

The results of the first EU-wide monitoring of food squandering come just weeks after a Luxembourg poll found that nearly all households in the Grand Duchy regularly waste food.

Luxembourg restaurants were the ninth-biggest waster of food compared to their European colleagues, while shops in the Grand Duchy came in fifth in a ranking of food squanderers among EU stores, the Eurostat report said.



The Grand Duchy also needs to do more to meet its recycling targets, the European Commission said this year. The country is set to ban plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables, introducing tougher rules than what the EU mandates.

Fruit and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg may no longer be wrapped in plastic after Brussels decided the EU is using too much of the wrapping. From 2024, supermarkets above a certain size will need to have their own recycling centres, while from 2025, single-use packaging at festivals and packaging for food deliveries will have to be recyclable.

