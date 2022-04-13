Luxembourg among largest donors of overseas aid

Grand Duchy gave almost €500m last year, making the country the biggest provider of assistance when compared to the size of its economy

The A400M plane at Luxembourg's Findel Airport which transported vaccine doses to west Africa in November last year

Luxembourg donated almost half a billion euros to overseas aid schemes last year, an increase of nearly 10% from 2020, making the country the largest contributor when measured by the size of its economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.

The Grand Duchy's contribution of $539 million (€498 million), represented almost 1% of gross national income - a similar gauge to GDP - a percentage which was the largest of any of the 29 countries which make up the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC). The DAC consists of 19 EU countries, plus wealthy nations such as the UK, US, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Luxembourg was one of only five countries to meet or exceed the United Nations target of donations reaching 0.7% of gross national income, according to the preliminary figures for 2021 released by the OECD on Tuesday. The average amount donated by countries represented around 0.33%.

In real terms, Luxembourg's contribution was at the lower end of the table, coming in at 22nd. The US was the largest donor, giving more than $42.3 billion (€39 billion), followed by Germany with $32 billion (€29.5 billion) and Japan at $17.6 billion (€16.2 billion).

Luxembourg gave $82 million (€75 million) in Covid-19 specific support in 2021, an 82-fold increase from the first year of the pandemic. It placed the country around midway in the overall table, sandwiched by the likes of the US at the top, which donated more than $5 billion (€4.6 billion) to fight the pandemic, and Greece at the bottom, which registered no donations specifically related to Covid-19.

Luxembourg last year deployed its A400M military plane, which was involved in civilian evacuations from Afghanistan in August, to transport refrigerators to store Covid-19 vaccines in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

A breakdown of how much Luxembourg spent on donations of vaccine doses was not included in the OECD figures, but Health Minister Paulette Lenert said last September that the country was planning to send 350,000 doses to other countries through the COVAX programme, which oversees the global donations of doses to poorer nations.

56,000 doses from Luxembourg – donated outside the COVAX scheme - were shared with the island of Cape Verde, a country which shares close ties with the Grand Duchy, home to a considerable number of Cape Verdean ex-pats.

Overall, the 29 DAC members donated $179 billion (€165 billion) in aid last year - an increase of over 4% in real terms - with around $18 billion (€16.6 billion) spent on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including just over $6 billion (€5.5 billion) on vaccines.

The increase in total spending by the DAC countries was described as “a drop in the ocean in terms of what is needed to tackle the current wave of crises" by the civil society group European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad).

“Most of the increase is also due to the immediate response to the Covid-19 crisis and is not for mid-or long-term development needs," Eurodad's Nerea Craviotto said in a statement.

Luxembourg's aid payments are organised through international bodies, such as International Development Association or the UN, and cooperation agreements with seven developing countries that receive the bulk of humanitarian assistance.

