Luxembourg among leading EU hubs for ICT specialists

Luxembourg's reputation as an ICT hub is growing, with specialists making up almost 7% of the total workforce in 2021, the third highest total anywhere in the EU, according to figures from the bloc's official statistics agency on Thursday.

Only Sweden and Finland had a greater share of ICT experts as a percentage of the overall labour market out of the 27 EU countries, the statistics showed. The Grand Duchy's total, 6.7%, has grown from 5% in 2012, and was much higher than in the EU as a whole, where specialists in the field made up around 4.5% of the workforce last year.



The presence of women in the sector in the Grand Duchy has doubled in the last decade, with females accounting for almost one in five specialists, up from 10% in 2012. However, the field continues to be dominated by men, who make up 80% of the ICT workforce across the EU, a similar figure to Luxembourg.

The demand for ICT specialists in a digital age has grown exponentially in the period since 2012, with a 50% expansion in the number of specialists in the EU in that time, Eurostat said. That was almost eight times higher than the increase in the overall workforce across the bloc in the same period.

However, despite the growth in the sector, firms have reported difficulties in recruiting candidates to fill ICT vacancies in Luxembourg, citing property prices and the high cost-of-living compared to other European destinations.

Of companies that tried to recruit ICT specialists in Luxembourg, 67% reported difficulties, considerably above the EU average of 55%, according to a European Commission report last year.



Luxembourg's problems in attracting computer specialists is all the more pressing given that the country does not produce enough programmers or other IT specialists itself.



Just 5% of Luxembourg graduates had a degree in an ICT related topic in 2018, and the government is now attempting to grow a next generation of ICT and tech geeks with initiatives such as coding classes for children.



“We are all aware that this is a problem [hiring for IT positions],” Economy Minister Franz Fayot told The Luxembourg Times in November last year. “We are not training enough people in mathematics, [and] we don’t have enough engineers,” he added.

It comes as the Grand Duchy is making efforts to diversify its economy into high-speed industries. In an attempt to catch up in the race for quantum computing, the country is establishing an experimental connection between the capital and the Belval university campus that is suited for the futuristic - and much safer - technology.

Yet despite a drive by the government to make Luxembourg more digital, the tech sector remains much smaller than the country's dominant finance industry, which contributes to around a third of the Grand Duchy's GDP, statistics from the European Banking Federation showed last year.



The number of people in employment in Luxembourg grew by 3.6% last year, with more than 458,000 in the overall workforce at the end of 2021, according to figures from the country's official statistics agency Statec in April.

(Additional reporting by John Monaghan)

