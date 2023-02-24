Luxembourg arrests home care provider in fraud probe

The national health insurer's anti-fraud unit had found irregularities in the billing of nursing services

Police in Luxembourg arrested a care provider, and confiscated assets after finding irregular billing of services, suspecting an unnamed person of fraud, forgery, embezzlement and forming a criminal organisation.



The person was taken into custody on Wednesday, and prosecutors said they had seized significant assets, including the house of the manager of the care providing company, as well as stacks of documents.

The anti-fraud office of the national health insurer, the CNS, had found several irregularities in the billing of nursing services provided by different providers operating under a common name, estimating damages at €2.5 million, the public prosecutor's office said in a press release on Friday.

The financial crime taskforce of the prosecutor's office, the CRF, also spotted issues in the bank accounts of the providers, it said on Friday. The investigation is still ongoing, and suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

