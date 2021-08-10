Asselborn summoned after EU staff pay stand-off

During the pandemic, Luxembourg's parliament has been held in a nearby building which provides more space

A cry for help from Europe's budget watchdog over staff shortages in Luxembourg first reported by the Luxembourg Times has forced Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn to come up with evidence for saying the number of EU civil servants in Luxembourg was on the rise.



Luxembourg’s main opposition party has demanded to know which EU institutions have ramped up their headcount after recent figures the government gave out gave contradicted claims of “palpable” difficulties to recruit in a letter by the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

The number of EU civil servants in Luxembourg had “considerably increased” over the past five years - to 14,000 last year from around 12,000 in 2015, Asselborn said in July. A few days later, a Luxembourg Times article revealed a letter from the ECA saying that recruitment problems had become “palpable” at EU institutions in Luxembourg and that it was “absolutely necessary” to raise salaries to attract people to work in the Grand Duchy.

Christian Democrat (CSV) lawmaker Viviane Reding on Tuesday asked Asselborn to provide a detailed report for each of the five years, showing which institutions had recruited staff and for which types of jobs.



Some workers in low-grade jobs, such as administrative and IT staff, earn below the minimum salary in in Luxembourg, ECA Secretary-General Zacharias Kolias said in his letter to the European Commissioner in charge of budget.

But the auditors said institutions were also “increasingly having severe difficulties” to attract experts to specialised jobs.

Last year, a European Commissions agency employing around 80 staff in the Cloche d’Or area of Luxembourg decided to move its office to Brussels to form part of a new organisation. The agency was more costly to run than Brussels-based agencies, the Commission said at the time. Reding, a former Member of European Parliament (MEP) and Vice-President of the European Commission, asked Asselborn if those staff were on permanent contracts.

Luxembourg has been facing an ongoing struggle to attract talent to its European institutions, mainly because staff earn the same wages as their Brussels peers despite cost of living being 15% higher than in the Belgian capital - in particular due to expensive housing.

Reding also asked what impact the growing disparity between salaries and cost of living will have on EU workers’ living and working conditions and asked how the government intends to work with the European Commission to make sure those people can be on a par financially with their Brussels peers.

In some cities, EU staff earn more than in Brussels because cost of living there is higher, such as Copenhagen, Munich, Dublin, Paris, The Hague, Vienna, Helsinki, Stockholm and London.

Other international organisations, such as NATO and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), already pay higher salaries in Luxembourg compared with their Brussels peers, Kolias said in the letter. NATO pays 15% more – the same percentage as the cost of living difference between the two cities.

Asselborn has previously said he wants to make the country more attractive to EU workers and assured that the government "puts a lot of importance on the presence of institutions and European agents in Luxembourg and is working towards giving them better living and working conditions."

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.