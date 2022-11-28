Luxembourg auditors warn about borrowing in crises

The watchdog criticises the 'short-termist approach' consisting of borrowing to deal with crises, such as the pandemic, energy crisis or climate change

The Luxembourg budget watchdog issued a warning against increasing public debt in the coming years as the country has been spending more to deal with the pandemic and the economic outfall due to the war in Ukraine.

The watchdog criticises the "short-termist approach" consisting of borrowing to deal with crises, such as the pandemic, energy crisis and climate change, which it says is set to get worse.

“We cannot continue like the last 15 years," the Court of Auditors told a closed-door parliamentary meeting on Friday, according to parliament's website.

"The state has once again had to resort to borrowing so that, after three major crises in 15 years, the public debt in relation to gross domestic product has tripled over this period", the budget watchdog said in its official opinion.

Luxembourg's government in October proposed running a historic €2.8 billion budget deficit next year, with spending increased to battle spiralling inflation plus a large chunk of added investment projects as national elections loom in one year.



Last year's €23.5 billion budget saw Luxembourg spend heavily to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and invested in climate, education and welfare programmes.



The watchdog has "been warning that a sustained increase in public debt is too high and could jeopardise the medium-term sustainability of public finances and restrict the state's room for manoeuvre too much", it said.

The government should present an exhaustive analysis of the expenditure intended for environmental policies each year and representatives of environmental organisations should be present during the tripartite labour talks, the court of auditors said.

One unnamed lawmaker said the watchdog's opinion was overtly political, which the watchdog rejected, according to parliament's website.

