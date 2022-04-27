Luxembourg bans plastic food packaging in new waste law

Set of five different new rules that will come into force over the coming years

This will soon be a sight of the past: plastic waste at fesitval will be banned from 2025

Luxembourg on Wednesday banned plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables from July 2023, as parliament adopted a set of new laws to reduce non-recyclable waste that will also end the piles of plastic cutlery at festivals.

The new laws will also ban household waste from being dumped in landfills from 2030, a decision which surpasses the current EU rules, which say no more than 10% of household waste may end up in landfills from 2035.

Moreover, 70 percent of used batteries have to be collected by 2023.



A lobby group representing Luxembourg’s private sector and major supermarkets slammed the plans last week, saying they will hit consumers in the pocket and will be of “no added value” in the fight to reduce waste.



Parliament debated the five new rules in the absence of Greens minister Carole Dieschbourg, who resigned last week in the wake of a scandal over a building permit for a garden shed in a protected area handed out to a party colleague.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior civil servant Joëlle Welfring was named as Luxembourg's new environment minister, replacing Dieschbourg.

