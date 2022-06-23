Luxembourg comes back to life at National Day party

Spectacular fireworks, music, marching bands as Grand Duchy parties again after two years of lockdown

Spectacular fireworks, music, marching bands as Grand Duchy parties again after two years of lockdown

By Franziska Jäger

Thousands of Luxembourgers came out to celebrate the country's national day on Thursday, with some gathering in front of the Esch-sur-Alzette city hall to greet heir apparent Prince Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie.

The party follows a two-year hiatus during which events had been cancelled or scaled back due to the pandemic.

7 Luxembourg's National Day

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. The traditional torchlight procession was colourful, musical and acrobatic Claude Piscitelli Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri in the stands Claude Piscitelli Claude Piscitelli Claude Piscitelli Claude Piscitelli Claude Piscitelli Claude Piscitelli

In the capital, celebrations started on Wednesday afternoon with the traditional change of the guard at the Grand Ducal Palace, followed by fanfare concerts on the Place d’Armes in the evening before the reliably spectacular traditional fireworks from the nearby Pont Adolphe.

As a crowd enjoyed the various festivities on the Place d'Armes, a man called Antony, who moved away five years ago, came back to his home country "especially for this day", he told the Luxemburger Wort.

Justinas from Lithuania (left) visiting his friend Antony. Claude Piscitelli

Accompanied by his friend, Justinas, visiting from Lithuania, he described the Grand Duchy's national day as a "mega-event" that people had really missed.

“I'm impressed by this feeling of belonging,” Justinas told the Wort.

In the evening, as the first fireworks were about to be sent off in the sky, an 82-year-old, leaning on his walker and holding his mobile phone up in the air, awaited the spectacle with great anticipation.

Fireworks on Wednesday night in Luxembourg City Claude Piscitelli

"I'm happy to have been able to experience something so beautiful before going up there myself," the elderly man told the Wort.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.