Luxembourg comes back to life at National Day party
By Franziska Jäger
Thousands of Luxembourgers came out to celebrate the country's national day on Thursday, with some gathering in front of the Esch-sur-Alzette city hall to greet heir apparent Prince Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie.
The party follows a two-year hiatus during which events had been cancelled or scaled back due to the pandemic.
In the capital, celebrations started on Wednesday afternoon with the traditional change of the guard at the Grand Ducal Palace, followed by fanfare concerts on the Place d’Armes in the evening before the reliably spectacular traditional fireworks from the nearby Pont Adolphe.
As a crowd enjoyed the various festivities on the Place d'Armes, a man called Antony, who moved away five years ago, came back to his home country "especially for this day", he told the Luxemburger Wort.
Accompanied by his friend, Justinas, visiting from Lithuania, he described the Grand Duchy's national day as a "mega-event" that people had really missed.
“I'm impressed by this feeling of belonging,” Justinas told the Wort.
In the evening, as the first fireworks were about to be sent off in the sky, an 82-year-old, leaning on his walker and holding his mobile phone up in the air, awaited the spectacle with great anticipation.
"I'm happy to have been able to experience something so beautiful before going up there myself," the elderly man told the Wort.
