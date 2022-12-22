Luxembourg companies are adapting to "hybrid" work

Telework prevailed during the pandemic, but it now harbours some conflicts

Telework prevailed during the pandemic, but it now harbours some conflicts

The hustle and bustle of open-plan offices means that many employees switch to the home office for concentration tasks

By Thomas Klein



During lockdown, workers at hundreds of Luxembourg companies were forced to work from home. Teleworking was such a success in most cases it's now hard for companies to abolish the concept of home office entirely, the Luxemburger Wort reported.

Both employers and their staff have been benefitting from the arrangement. Employees have enjoyed more flexibility, fewer issues related to traffic and, in general, more balance between their family and work life.

As a result, bosses were dealing with more satisfied and motivated labourers. Additionally, companies have in some cases been able to save money when paying for office workspaces was not a necessity any more.

David Büchel from the Chambre des salariés Luxembourg Chambre des salariés

But working from home has also brought new problems, such as poorer communication and cooperation between colleagues, as well as reducing the feeling of belonging to a company.

"When working purely in the office, employees have the disadvantage of poor flexibility, while working purely from home runs the risk of isolation. Hybrid working has the advantages of the home office, and at the same time balances out the disadvantages” David Büchel who works at the labour lobby group Chambre des Salariés (CSL) told the Luxemburger Wort.

Sylvie Leick, who advises companies on their human resources organisation for Big Five auditing firm EY, estimated that between 70% and 80% of her clients offer some form of hybrid work.

A recent survey found around 35% of all employees in Luxembourg work from home at least several times a month, Büchel said. Of these, however, only 4% do their work entirely from home.

Employees in Luxembourg are not entitled by the law to be able to work from home, and employers cannot oblige their staff to work from home. Both parties have to agree.

Sylvie Leick from the EY consultancy sees the possibility of working from home as a key element in the hunt for talent EY

The hybrid work formula is economically sustainable for companies, despite higher initial costs to buy laptops and materials for staff. "Some studies have shown that people who work remotely are more productive and work more overall," Büchel said.

“My impression is that today, as an organisation, you have to offer hybrid work in order to be able to compete for talent. We often hear from our customers that candidates turn down job offers when there are no telework options,” Leick said.

Laurent Derkum, head of human resources at Banque Raiffeisen, has had candidates in job interviews specifically ask about hybrid work.

According to a recent survey, around 35 percent of all employees in Luxembourg work from home at least several times a month Shutterstock

When it comes to the ideal balance between teleworking and working at the office, there is no magic formula, Leick said. But in many companies, two days at home and three days in the office, or vice versa, is an increasingly accepted solution.

As early as January 2022, private bank Spuerkeess decided to introduce an internal set of new hybrid working rules.

"Provided that the employee is in the office for at least two full working days per week, we allow a maximum of two days of home office per week," a bank spokeswoman said. Part-time employees must also be in the office for at least two days and can work at home up to one day a week.

At Banque Raiffeisen, employees can work from home for up to 100 days per year. There are no specifications as to how teleworking days are distributed over the year, Derkum said.

“The responsibility for organising this lies with the teams. The only important thing is that the work gets done,” Derkum said.

Hundreds of thousands of workers from neighbouring countries stream into Luxembourg each day Lex Kleren

Teleworking now is an elementary component of CFL’s working time models, a spokesperson for the national railway company wrote in an email.

"Our internal set of rules allows our employees to work remotely for up to two days per week, provided that the respective job is compatible with home office," CFL said.

Internal work organisation amongst employees has changed as a result of hybrid work. "It has been shown that the open office concept, which employers have always sold as a great advantage in recent years, is pushing more and more people to telework, if they need to concentrate more," Büchel said.

Because teleworking blurs the line between working hours and private life, bosses are responsible for protecting employees' right to be unreachable. Some companies go as far as to block access to their servers during certain times so that staff members cannot access their emails or company data.

Having remote access to company network leads to less work-related stress and fewer health problems for employees, but limits are needed because checking work emails outside of working hours can lead to more stress, researchers from the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research and the University of Rennes found.

Many employees who telework feel pressured to justify themselves and prove they are working, Büchel said.

“They want to show how productive they are. This often means that they voluntarily work significantly more than their employer requires,” he said.

Translated by Andréa Oldereide

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.