Luxembourg consumer confidence back up after dip

Consumer confidence in Luxembourg has rebounded after dropping sharply in April, central bank survey shows

Consumer confidence in Luxembourg has rebounded after dropping sharply in April, central bank survey shows

Consumer confidence in Luxembourg has recovered after dropping sharply in April

Consumer confidence in Luxembourg recovered in May after a sharp drop the previous month, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

All the components of the indicator, which measures people's readiness for major spending, have "evolved favourably" this month, the central bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

The indicator fell the furthest in April, from -19 to -29, but recovered to -22 in May, data from the central bank showed. The indicator stood at -10 in February last year when the war in Ukraine started but dropped to -21 the following month.



Households' perception of their financial situation has also improved significantly, with that indicator back to levels last seen in March 2022.

"Households have also revised upwards their expectations for both the general economic situation in Luxembourg as well as their financial situation, but to a lesser extent", the bank said.



Luxembourg's annual inflation rate is approaching the European Central Bank's target of 2%, while the rest of the EU is also seeing price rises cool after the steep rates of last autumn, the bloc's statistics agency said in April.

The Grand Duchy registered an annual inflation rate of 2.7% in April, Eurostat said, down from 4.8% in February and 8.8% in October last year, making it the lowest in both the EU and the eurozone.

Luxembourg lawmakers are expected to approve a tax credit worth the equivalent of two tax bracket indexations before the summer recess, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. For a monthly gross salary or pension of €4,600, the tax credit will mean a net rise of €44.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.