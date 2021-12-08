Luxembourg Covid-19 cases near peak of a year ago

Unvaccinated twice as prevalent among the sick, but shots keeping serious illness and deaths well below mark of late 2020

Unvaccinated twice as prevalent among the sick, but shots keeping serious illness and deaths well below mark of late 2020

Luxembourg recorded more people with confirmed Covid-19 cases than it has seen since the worst crest of the pandemic at this time last year, data released by the health ministry on Wednesday show.



Testing identified 666 people infected with the virus causing the disease, with the unvaccinated being twice as likely to contract Covid-19, health officials said. Yet the number of 72 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals was far fewer than November and December 2020, when the daily hospitalisations ranged from between 160 to 200 people, the ministry's web site showed.

One additional death was reported on Wednesday, raising the lost lives as a result of the disease to 889.

The sick and elderly continue to face the greatest risks, with the 11 people who died last week having an average age of 84, the health ministry said in a separate report. But the people diagnosed with the disease during the week which ended on Sunday were 33.2 years old on average, the ministry said.

Luxembourg continued to approach having its population fully vaccinated, reaching nearly 79% of the country's population that was 12 and older and thus eligible for jabs, the ministry said.

Neighbouring Germany and France reported 83% of their over-18 population fully vaccinated and the number stands at 87% in Belgium, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The Grand Duchy will open an additional vaccination centre on Friday, specifically for people needing booster doses, at the Luxembourg Air Rescue location near the capital city's airport. Details on opening hours can be found on the website www.impfen.lu.

The extra doses can also be had without a government invitation at the offices of general practitioners or at temporary vaccination spots popping up in pedestrian areas, shopping malls or locations organized by municipalities, the ministry said. A list of vaccination locations can be found at the same website.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.