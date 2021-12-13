Change Edition

Luxembourg customs seize 10kg of heroin
narcotics

by Kate OGLESBY 29 min ago
Luxembourg and German customs also seize 8kg of ecstasy in a separate incident
The drugs and objects seized
Photo credit: Luxembourg's customs and excise administration

Authorities in Luxembourg have seized 10kg of heroin and 8kg of ecstasy, the customs and excise administration said on Monday. 

A "considerable quantity of heroin, as well as a large sum of money, was seized during the arrest of the dealers," the customs and excise administration said in a press release.   

The customs investigation revealed that more than 10kg of heroin had been imported and resold in the Grand Duchy, according to the press release.

In a separate case Luxembourg and German officials seized more than 8kg of methamphetamine - known as ecstasy - which came from the Netherlands.

It is not clear what the street value of the seized drugs is. 

