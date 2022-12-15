Luxembourg edges closer to psychotherapy reimbursements

Plan for health insurance to cover a set amount for certain psychotherapy treatments will be tabled by the end of the week, minister says

Plan for health insurance to cover a set amount for certain psychotherapy treatments will be tabled by the end of the week, minister says

Luxembourg is edging closer to seeing a set amount reimbursed by the national health fund (CNS) for psychotherapy treatments after Social Security Minister Claude Haagen said he will put forward a proposal by the end of the week.

The CNS and psychotherapy association, Fapsylux, have been locking horns for years over the reimbursement of psychotherapy fees and once again failed to agree at their latest meeting.

“Enough is enough,” Haagen said in a press statement issued on Wednesday, adding that he will put forward a proposal for a set reimbursement amount for psychotherapy treatments to the government council by the end of the week.

This should enable the CNS to cover certain psychotherapy treatments in the short term, the statement said.

The CNS and Fapsylux have been disagreeing over the amount the health service should reimburse for psychotherapy treatments. While the association wants to see a reimbursement of up to €175 per session the CNS argues it should be capped at €120 per session, according to radio station 100,7.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.