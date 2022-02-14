Luxembourg exhausts Earth's resources for the year

If the world lived at the same rate as people do in Luxembourg, it would have exhausted all its natural resources for the year by Monday.



Luxembourg was the second country worldwide to reach its overshoot day – the day when people’s consumption of non-renewable resources, such as petrol - exceeds what the earth can generate in that year, data by the non-governmental organisation Global Footprint Network showed on Monday.



Qatar was the only other country to reach the threshold in February – four days before Luxembourg. The next countries to cross their overshoot day are Canada, the US and the United Arab Emirates, on 13 March. Neighbouring Belgium will reach its limit on 26 March, Germany on 4 May and France on 11 May.



Indonesia, Ecuador and Jamaica will only reach their limit in December. Countries whose ecological footprint per person is less than the amount of resources they use do not have an overshoot day, such as Angola, Burundi or Comoros.

Luxembourg has the highest number of cars per residents in the EU. It also has the highest level of carbon emissions compared to the size of its population and is known for its low fuel taxes. From next year, the most polluting company cars in the country will be hit with higher taxes, as part of Luxembourg’s efforts to keep on track with its ambitious climate targets.

The Grand Duchy has pledged to cut emissions by 55% over the next decade, one of the most ambitious goals set by any government in the world and more than the 50% proposal agreed under the Paris climate agreement.

But the country is facing criticism from climate activists that it is showing no evidence of being able to meet its commitments to reduce carbon emissions in coming years.

Last month, Luxembourg challenged the European Commission’s plans to label nuclear power as a “green” type of energy, with the government saying it will back a potential lawsuit against the EU's executive arm over the issue.

If everyone lived like Luxembourg residents, it would require eight planet earths to keep up with people’s needs, the NGO said.

The Grand Duchy reached earth overshoot day on 13 February in 2021, and 16 February in 2020.

