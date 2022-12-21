Luxembourg extends energy aid scheme for companies

Luxembourg extended a package of measures to help companies cope with high energy prices on Tuesday - just one day before the start of winter - as countries across the EU are spending billions to avoid economic collapse.

Parliament adopted a new subsidy for sustainable energy producers, because they cannot pass on price increases to their customers. Between January and June - when the package expires - they are entitled to a maximum of €2 mn per company, the government said in a press release.

Luxembourg this year said it would cover between 30% and 70% of a company's energy bill, if costs exceeded twice the usual amount. The European Commission - which oversees anti-trust regulation in the EU - approved the government-supervised deal between workers and employers in April.

Parliament now decided to extend the package until June, while at the same time widening the scope. Companies can apply for the aid if their energy costs reach at least 1.5% of turnover. That number stood at 3% previously.

The total amount earmarked for the aid scheme is €375 mn, Economy Minister Franz Fayot told the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

The chamber also extended a bill providing aid in the form of state-guaranteed bank loans to companies that need more liquidity and are suffering from by the war in Ukraine, by a year, to 31 December 2023.

