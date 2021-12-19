Luxembourg fends off Brussels LuxLetters inquiry

Luxembourg shed off an inquiry by the European Commission into the LuxLetters press reports accusing the country of allowing companies to secure profitable tax deals with the tacit agreement of the administration.

The Commission had closed its inquiry into the matter, Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said in parliament last week, agreeing with Luxembourg it was not possible for companies to secure implicit approval for their tax returns by submitting them without getting a formal response.

"The information provided by Luxembourg to the Commission indicates that a taxpayer cannot rely, in the context of a taxation process or a tax audit, on so-called 'information letters' and that there is no concept of tacit agreement under Luxembourgish administrative law," an European Commission spokesperson said in an email on Friday when asked about Gamegna's statements.

The probe had been an informal dialogue - a so-called "pilot procedure" - into potential non-compliance with EU law, the Commission said.

Luxembourg's reputation received a massive blow in 2014 when a whistleblower exposed lucrative deals known as tax rulings the country had struck with multinationals setting up shop in the Grand Duchy. While the practice still exists, the number of tax rulings has since dropped sharply.

Since then, some advisory firms have found a trick allowing their clients to benefit from special tax rates, an investigation by several leading newspapers and the Tax Justice network pressure group said in July, despite reforms to the tax ruling system the Grand Duchy implemented since 2014.

The advisory firms would send a letter to the tax administration on behalf of their clients - such as a company or an investment fund – laying out a suggested tax rate. If the tax administration did not respond, they would consider this an implicit approval because there had been no objections.

The Luxembourg government denied the report at the time.



In October, Gramegna refused for a second time to appear before an EU parliament committee and discuss allegations that Luxembourg officials created a new route for companies and funds to enjoy special tax treatment.



"This year, we have been attacked frontally twice by OpenLux and LuxLetters, and the European Commission, on demand and under pressure by the European Parliament, had a look at what could behind it [LuxLetters], and concluded there isn't anything", Gramegna said in parliament last week.



Luxembourg's reputation for secrecy was in the global spotlight in February this year already after another media investigation called OpenLux reported the country's financial transparency laws were ineffective in stopping the world's rich and powerful from hiding their money in the country.

