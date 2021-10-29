Luxembourg finally opens borders to vaccinated UK travellers

Grand Duchy was among last EU states to hold out on travel restrictions until UK vaccine pass was deemed equivalent

Grand Duchy was among last EU states to hold out on travel restrictions until UK vaccine pass was deemed equivalent

Not all passengers aboard a London subway carriage on 19 October wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tourists and anyone else from Great Britain were at last welcomed in Luxembourg on Friday, after the Grand Duchy finally dropped a travel ban that other EU countries had already abandoned.

Luxembourg took the step after the European Commission's decision on Thursday to recognise the UK's vaccine pass as equivalent to those used in EU countries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The government of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel also said after a meeting on Friday that it agreed with a draft regulation that would accept vaccine passes issued in the United States.

As of a month ago, only Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Sweden continued to bar entry for British citizens even if they were fully vaccinated, according to the wanderlust travel portal. That was despite an EU recommendation in June that fully vaccinated should be allowed to enter the EU for any purpose, including tourist and family visits.

Britons - the largest group of non-EU nationals in Luxembourg according to statistics agency Statec - were subject to the same rules as EU citizens during the Brexit transition period. But when that ended on 1 January, they had to comply with the tougher rules that apply to non-EU citizens.

The lingering prohibition prompted a protest from national airline Luxair, which complained that it was losing business to other carriers and other forms of transport. The state-owned carrier suffered a drop in leisure traffic on its London City route at the start of the year, causing passenger numbers to plummet, the company told the Luxembourg Times.

“Luxair strongly believes that Luxembourg should lift travel restrictions for British travellers, like neighbouring countries have done," the company said in an email. "It is, indeed, difficult for Luxair and its customers to understand why this is not the case yet.”

Luxembourg admits vaccinated citizens from non-EU countries if they can show a certificate recognized in the Grand Duchy. As of Friday, British visitors join the recognised category along with citizens of Albania, Armenia, Israel, Morocco, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and other countries.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.