Grand Duchy finds it hard to stop wasting food

Only 9% of households says they never throw out food

Nearly all households in Luxembourg regularly throw away food, a government survey published this week showed, a sign that one of Europe's biggest waste producers still has a long way to go to improve.

A full 91% of households said they dumped food every once in a while, the ministry of agriculture said on Thursday, citing a poll by the Luxembourg market research agency ILRES, which it had commissioned.

Of the 1,022 respondents, 69% said they threw out at least one product per month, while 26% ditched at least one product per week. Only 9% of the respondents said they never threw out food.



Yet most people thought they were doing better than their neighbours. Respondents said they threw out roughly €20 worth of food each month, but estimated that other families on average threw out more than twice as much.

The survey did not give numbers for the total amount of food waste Luxembourg generates each year. Yet in 2018, the Grand Duchy produced three times as much waste per capita as neighbouring France and Belgium, making it the fourth-largest producer of waste in the EU.

Three-quarters of Luxembourg's food waste comes from households, especially those with children, the ministry said, blaming a lack of knowledge about how to store and transport food correctly, and how to understand expiry dates.

The ministry also offered recipes to get creative with leftovers.

