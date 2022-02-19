Luxembourg former Foreign Minister dies

By Yves Bodry and Kate Oglesby

Former Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jacques Poos, a social-democrat, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the Luxemburger Wort reported.

Born in 1935 in Luxembourg City, his political career began in 1969, when he became a member of the municipal council in Esch-sur-Alzette, the country's second-largest city, in the south. He was first voted into parliament in 1974, but soon became part of the government as finance minister.

He was appointed foreign minister for the first time in 1984, under Prime Minister Jacques Santer and then Jean-Claude Juncker. In that capacity, he presided over the Council of the European Union three times.

After his political career in Luxembourg, he was voted into the the European Parliament in 1999, to retire from politics in 2004.

