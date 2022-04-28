Luxembourg halves 2022 growth forecast over war impact

The economy was predicted to grow by 3.5% this year, but the impact of the war in Ukraine is likely to slash growth to just 1.4%

Luxembourg has slashed its growth forecast for 2022 in half as the war in Ukraine is causing a slowdown in the economic recovery from the pandemic, after the country's economy grew by 6.9% last year.

Luxembourg's GDP is predicted to expand by just 1.4% this year, down from an earlier forecast of 3.5%, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes said in parliament on Wednesday, citing figures by statistics agency Statec.

"The consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks not only breaking the momentum of the recovery, but because of it we have to expect a clear deterioration of the public finances in the short term", she said.

Rising inflation and particularly exploding energy prices led the government to agree to a support package for households and businesses that will see the state spend €1.3 billion in taxpayer's money - 1.7% of the country's GDP - according to Backes.

Among the measures taken is a tax credit to the least well off earners that will kick in in August and be paid out each month until March 2023.

The state's budget balance is forecast to go from a surplus of 0.9% in 2021 to a deficit of 0.7% compared to the country's GDP in 2022. Public debit to GDP ratio is likely to increase to 25.4% next year, up by one percentage point. Both indicators remain within the maximum threshold set out by the EU which imposes a maximum public debt of 60% and a maximum budget deficit of 3%.

However, the country's economic indicators remain positive, according to the figures the finance ministry announced on Wednesday, with unemployment at a 13 year low and Luxembourg still boasting the second lowest public debt to GDP ratio in the EU.

Several Luxembourg companies registered record profits last year on the back of the recovery from the pandemic, with airfreight carrier Cargolux announcing a €1.2 billion win on Wednesday and state-owned BCEE posting a €230 million profit.



Luxembourg's economic growth in the mid term is predicted to be between 2% and 3%, Backes said.

"[The 2022 figures] show nevertheless that Luxembourg is able to push back against the challenges the country is facing through a responsible and far-sighted budgetary policy", she said.

