Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg has record number of open jobs"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg has record number of open jobs".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Luxembourg has record number of open jobs
Exclusive for subscribers
jobs

Luxembourg has record number of open jobs

by Heledd PRITCHARD today at 12:12
Jobs agency advertised more than 12,600 vacant positions last month, 53% more than last year
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg has record number of open jobs"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg has record number of open jobs".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

If you want to change jobs or you've just arrived, here's a guide to finding work in Luxembourg
Luxembourg has the highest statutory minimum wage in Europe