Luxembourg hires 300 new teaching staff for Ukrainian pupils

Luxembourg has hired 300 new school staff to accommodate the flurry of Ukrainian pupils who started school on Tuesday and those who may still come to the Grand Duchy, a senior civil servant said.

The education ministry also recruited 77 Ukrainian-speaking staff who will translate lessons and speak with parents, Pierre Reding, the civil servant in charge of the program told public radio broadcaster 100.7 on Tuesday. Their job will also include smoothing over cultural differences, Reding added.

Between 400 and 500 Ukrainian pupils started school in Luxembourg on Tuesday but a majority of the 1,200 school-age Ukrainians will have to wait for their first lesson, Education Minister Claude Meisch told broadcaster RTL. That is because some still live in temporary housing and might be relocated, or because their refugee status is yet to be determined, Meisch said.

“We have enough staff if new challenges are coming our way”, Reding said.



Luxembourg used a similar strategy to integrate children fleeing the conflicts in former Yugoslavia in the 1990s and early 2000s that triggered a massive wave of refugees. Some 4 million Ukrainians have fled the war, with about 4,000 arriving in Luxembourg.

Ukrainian pupils can either attend so-called reception classes, where they will be taught in English, or they could join regular classes, where most of the teaching is either in French or German, Reding added.





