Luxembourg hit with fewer cyber attacks

Online criminals failed to break into Luxembourg computer systems as often in 2021 than the previous year, but continued to find faulty human decision-making their most successful type of attack, Post Luxembourg's cybersecurity arm said on Tuesday.



December saw the most significant decrease of incidents in Luxembourg, with fewer than 50 breaches compared to nearly 180 during the same month in 2020, the state-owned telecommunications and delivery company said.

Phishing, when attackers send email or text messages in hopes of a response that allows access to computer systems, have become increasingly sophisticated, the company's cybersecurity unit said.

“Human error cannot be eradicated. The risk of compromise by this vector remains important,” said Régis Jeandin, head of CyberDefense at Post Luxembourg.

As phishing aims to deceive people and recover important information, swindlers have started using URL shorteners, such as bit. or urlz.fr, to hide suspicious URLs behind legitimate domains, Post Luxembourg’s cybersecurity team said.

Security breaches have also increased on mobile phones, said Jean-Marie Bourbon, head of the company's offensive cybersecurity team.



“Mobiles, which today contain a great deal of valuable data, are increasingly the preferred targets of attackers,” Bourbon said.

The European Union is spending millions of euros to make the bloc less dependent on online technology from US and China. EU institutions saw cybersecurity incidents increase more than tenfold between 2018 and 2021, the European Court of Auditors reported in March.

