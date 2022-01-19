Luxembourg hits new record of daily Covid-19 infections

The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Luxembourg nearly doubled on Tuesday compared with the previous day, with more than 2,500 infections registered, breaking daily infection records.

The figure exceeds last week’s daily infection record, which saw 2,300 new cases, figures published by the Health Ministry on Wednesday showed.

This is the third consecutive week where the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Luxembourg has almost doubled.

Despite the surge in infections, hospitalisations and death rates did not increase proportionally and remain on average below the peak numbers seen in 2020 and 2021, the National Health Laboratory (LNS) said in a press release.

One person died of the virus on Tuesday and there are currently 72 people in hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care - four fewer than on Monday.

But the rise in infections is still recent and hospitalisations or death rates might respond with some delay, the National Health Laboratory (LNS) warned.

More than 8,600 vaccines were administered on Tuesday alone, the Health Ministry data showed.

People aged 79 and above currently represent 64% of Covid-19 related deaths, figures show. Omicron is the dominant variant in the country, representing 90% of infections, the LNS said.

