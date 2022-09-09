Luxembourg holds prayer service to remember the Queen

Mourners gathered at the Anglican Church in the capital on Friday evening to mark the death of the British monarch

Mourners gathered at the Anglican Church in the capital on Friday evening to mark the death of the British monarch

Rev. Geoff Read, Chaplain of the Anglican Church of Luxembourg in the Diocese in Europe

Mourners gathered in Luxembourg on Friday evening for a service to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to ever visit the Grand Duchy, who died after 70 years on the throne on Thursday.

The Anglican Church in Luxembourg City held a service of reflection in the evening with prayers, hymns and readings. Earlier in the day, the British Embassy in the capital was opened to allow mourners to sign a book of condolence and leave flowers.

photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER

The impact of the Queen's death has been akin to losing a family member, said Reverend Geoff Read, chaplain of the Anglican Church of Luxembourg.

“The queen has been the only queen I’ve ever known. That’s true for probably everyone," he told Luxembourg Times. "Someone who has been that constant point throughout my life personally. And, even though she was a remote figure... there was a sense in which she was known and knew people in a kind of personal way."

The idea of holding a service was to "create a space" for anyone who wished to come and share their sadness and grief, Reverend Read said.

“I remember back to key times in the past where important historical events happened, in particular the death of princess Diana, and other events; people feel the need to go somewhere and have some sort of focus," he added.

5 Remember the Queen at the Anglican Church of Luxembourg

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER photos of the service / Foto: Gilles KAYSER Gilles KAYSER

Luxembourg's ruling couple said the Queen was "a monarch deeply attached to the friendship between our two countries and a faithful friend of the Grand Ducal family". When Prince Jean died, Britain's Princess Anne attended his funeral, as did representatives of the Irish Guards, of which Jean had been a member during the Second World War.



Additional reporting by John Monaghan

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.