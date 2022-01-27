Luxembourg hones in on lawyer entry exam requirement

Luxembourg is working on a draft bill to filter candidates wishing to become lawyers after too many of them have been failing the entry exam each year, the government said on Wednesday.



Out of the 600 annual applicants for the mandatory exam on Luxembourgish law, a “large number” fail, Valérie Dupong, president of the Luxembourg Bar said. The government is now revising the entry requirements.

Under the proposal, candidate lawyers will need to take a multiple choice test about Luxembourgish law to make a first selection. The current written exam will be replaced by a continuous assessment during the applicant's internship.

The proposal also foresees requiring a candidate has a law degree to enter the test. It will no longer be enough to have a specialisation in law as part of a main degree in another subject, such as economics or political science.



In the past, candidates had to have studied law in France or Belgium, but now applicants from any country can apply, even if the law there is very different from that in Luxembourg, according to an excerpt from a closed-door meeting in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

