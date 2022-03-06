Luxembourg joins Europe in protest against Russian invasion

Around 1,500 people gathered in Luxembourg’s capital on Saturday, joining tens of thousands of people in cities across Europe who took to the streets to protest against Russia’s invasion and show support towards Ukraine.



Even in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine now under Russian control, around 2,000 people marched through the city waving the Ukrainian flag. Elsewhere, demonstrators protested in Paris, London, Rome, Lisbon and around 40,000 people showed up in Zurich, according to international press reports.

In Luxembourg’s Place Clairefontaine, participants held the Ukrainian flag and placards with slogans such as “Stop the war”, “No-fly zone over Ukraine please”, “War in Ukraine, war in Europe” and “Stop Putin, stop war” – many in the blue and yellow national colours of Ukraine.

17 Photo: Alain Piron

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. Photo: Alain Piron Luxembourg's Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich was among the protestors (second from left) Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron Photo: Alain Piron

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, though Ukraine and Russia will potentially hold a third round of peace talks on Monday. Another at a temporary ceasefire is due to take place in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol between 10:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs local time on Sunday when civilians will be able to evacuate, according to press reports. The same was scheduled to happen on Saturday, but Ukraine called off the evacuation, saying Russia continued to attack the area.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.