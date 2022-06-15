Luxembourg law lets you smoke a joint - at home

Watered down version of government's plan includes growing four plants out of the public eye

Luxembourg has taken a first step to legalising cannabis, launching a watered down proposal which allows people to grow the drug at home, but leaves out the government's promise to take the trade out of criminal hands entirely.

Justice Minister Sam Tanson has put forward a new law which would allow people to grow up to four plants at home, although people must keep them out of sight and can only consume the drug at home, she said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Luxembourg drew international attention when the coalition gained power in 2018, promising a much more ambitious reform including legalising producing, selling and consuming cannabis - a goal that still exists, Tanson said.

Luxembourg's three neighbouring countries have previously voices their discontent about the plan, fearing the easier rules could cause people to buy the drug in Luxembourg and carry it over the border illegally. But Germany's new government is now pushing ahead with its own law, and Malta has become the first EU country to legalise cannabis.

"We have never been pressured by neighbouring countries [although] they asked a lot of questions", Tanson said.

Anyone found to be carrying up to three grams of cannabis could be fined between €145 and €500 under the new law - down from €2,500 previously. No legal proceedings will follow and it will not be added to the person's criminal record, the draft law stated. Carrying larger amounts could result in a higher penalty or even a prison sentence.

Legalising cannabis could be a "first step" in taking the drug off the streets and reduce the risk tied to it. Cannabis is the most widely consumed illegal substance in the country.

It was made legal for some medical uses in 2018.

