Luxembourg lifts demonstration restrictions in capital

The International Women's Day protest as it has taken place in the past two years - here in the inner city

By Maximilian Richard and Reuben Malekar

Luxembourg will lift restrictions on where public demonstrations can take place in the capital city, the government said on Tuesday, after a Women's Day protest looked set to be banished from the inner city.

The city's mayor had forced protestors to avoid its central areas after anti-vaccination protests turned raucous in December. From then on, all demonstrations were limited to a less central area stretching from the Glacis in Limpertsberg, across the red bridge to the Kirchberg district.

"After analysing the situation with police, it has been concluded that the time has come to lift this restriction," Interior Security Minister Henri Kox was quoted as saying by broadcaster RTL.



The lifting of the restrictions - which is immediate - means that a demonstration during International Women's Day on March 8 may now march from the central train station to the Place d'Armes in the centre of the city as it has done for the past two years.

The organisers of the demonstration for gender equality had objected to those limitations, as they did not want to be equated with rioters responsible for an unprecedented surge in violence in the streets of Luxembourg's capital.

