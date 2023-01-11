Luxembourg MEP Angel running to replace ousted vice-president

Luxembourg European Parliament member Marc Angel of the centre-left LSAP is running to replace Eva Kaili as vice-president after the Greek politician was ousted from the position following her arrest in a corruption scandal.

Angel, aged 59, announced his candidacy on Twitter on Wednesday. He is the candidate of the Socialists and Democrats Group of which Kaili was also a member before she was suspended.

The EU Parliament is reeling from an investigation that led to the arrest on money laundering and corruption charges of Vice President Kaili, which allegedly involves money from Qatar.

The parliament voted last month to stop legislative work related to Qatar and called for barring the country’s representatives from the legislature after it was widely linked to the scandal. Morocco has also been cited for its possible involvement in the case. The nations have denied any part in paying bribes.

Engel is a former teacher who, in 1994, became a councillor for the City of Luxembourg - a position he held until 2020 - and was elected to Luxembourg's parliament in 2004. He resigned as a national lawmaker in 2019 when he was elected to the EU Parliament.



The EU Parliament has a total of 14 vice presidents, a largely ceremonial position.

