Luxembourg minimum wage to rise by 3.2% in January

Luxembourg's minimum wage will rise by 3.2% in January to keep up with rising salaries across the country, just as inflation is showing the first signs of letting up and business owners complain about high labour costs.

The Grand Duchy, which has the highest minimum wage in the EU, has two different minimum salaries - one for "skilled" and one for "unskilled" workers, which in April stood at €2,776 and €2,313 respectively.

Both are set to rise as Luxembourg's average wage has risen since the last adjustment. Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure on Thursday.

Luxembourg had the highest average salary in the EU at €72,200 in 2021, followed by Denmark at €63,300 and Ireland at €50,300, the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat said on Monday.

However, high salaries and automatic adjustments to inflation are also a hurdle to attract and keep foreign companies in Luxembourg, Guy Hoffmann, the boss of the banking lobby ABBL said on Thursday.

“In four years, the minimum wage has already increased by 16.5%,” said Carlo Thelen, director general of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, last week. “It’s good to strengthen people's purchasing power, but it is at the expense of companies, which are suffering more today from the increase in energy bills,” he said.

Salaries and pensions in Luxembourg rise by 2.5% each time inflation hits a certain threshold. In November, the country's annual inflation rate stood at 5.9% - the first time it has fallen below 6% since the war in Ukraine started a global rise in the price of commodities such as petrol and gas.

Over 67,000 workers in Luxembourg earn minimum wage, broadcaster RTL said on Thursday, and the increase is set to cost €75 million, RTL said.

