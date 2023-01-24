Luxembourg okays shrink fees from 1 February

Some aspects of the plan were unconstitutional, State Council found

Patients who require psychotherapy will be able to claim back €144 for a one-hour session

Luxembourg will start reimbursing patients for psychotherapy from 1 February, pressing ahead despite advice from the State Council that labelled aspects of the plan "unconstitutional".

The government can ignore the opinion from the de-facto upper chamber, as it put the plan forward as an executive decision - a règlement grand-ducal - which does not need the approval from the Council.

Patients who require psychotherapy will be able to claim back €144 for a one-hour session from the national health insurance fund (CNS).

The government's decision to reimburse psychotherapy followed the breakdown of talks between the CNS and the psychotherapy association, Fapsylux, who failed to agree on the issue at their latest meeting in December.

Fapsylux sought a reimbursement of up to €175 per one-hour session, while the CNS had argued the amount should be capped at €120

The CNS will reimburse the treatment to anyone insured in Luxembourg, including the country's cross-border workers.

