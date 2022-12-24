Luxembourg opens Europe's longest cycling bridge

Lengthy negotiations with ArcelorMittal over access to land held up the works

By Frank Weyrich and Gabrielle Antar

Luxembourg opened Europe's longest cycling bridge on Friday, enabling cyclists to cross the 1,200 metres between the southern city of Esch-sur-Alzette to the university in nearby Belval without hassle from cars.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on one of the last days of 2022, after the close of the European Capital of Culture festival in Esch, which the bridge - which cost almost 50 million euros - should have been ready for.

But lengthy negotiations with steel giant ArcelorMittal, which holds most of the land over which the cycle and pedestrian path crosses, held up the work.

Yellow is for pedestrians, orange for cyclists Frank Weyrich

"The bicycle offers many advantages ... this new pedestrian and cyclist bridge is another step towards safe traffic planning here in Esch," Environment Minister Joelle Welfring said in the press release.



The bridge is part of a cycle path of 2 km that also provides access to the Rock'n'Roll Avenue near the Rockhall.

A part of the 1,200 meter bridge Ponts et Chaussées





