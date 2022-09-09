Luxembourg pays tribute as Queen Elizabeth dies

The British monarch, who died on Thursday, came to Luxembourg in 1976 in the first state visit ever by a UK monarch

People signing the condolence book at the British Residence in Luxembourg on Friday

Luxembourg sent its respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to ever visit the Grand Duchy, with locals signing a condolence register at the UK embassy in the country's capital.

"For more than seventy years she shaped the course of history in the United Kingdom and around the world through her unwavering commitment to stability and peace and a boundless devotion to her people", Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said in a statement on Friday.

Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said the queen had been a "very great political authority" over 70 years despite having no formal power.



Arrival of Queen Elizabeth II at the Luxembourg airport in 1976 Le Sibenaler/Photothèque de la Ville de Luxembourg

Queen Elizabeth visited Luxembourg in November 1976 for four days, including a visit of the steelworks in Differdange. It was the first official visit of a British head of state to Luxembourg. Former Grand Duke Jean and his wife had been to the UK in 1972, just after the acceded to the European Community.

British Royal family tree and order of succession Reuters

People could sign a book of condolence and leave flowers at the British Embassy until 17:00 hrs, British Ambassador Fleur Thomas said on social media.

A wide range of politicians from across the spectrum joined in the chorus of mourners, including Sven Clement from the Pirate Party, Green party President Djuna Bernard and Christian-Democrat lawmaker Laurent Mosar.

Luxembourg's ruling couple said the queen was "a monarch deeply attached to the friendship between our two countries and a faithful friend of the Grand Ducal family". When Prince Jean died, Britain's Princess Anne attended his funeral, as did representatives of the Irish Guards, of which Jean had been a member during the second world war.

