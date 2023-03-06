Luxembourg plans €250m cloud network with NATO aid

NATO will support Luxembourg with the construction, hosting and maintenance of the network, and will host its own IT services on the cloud

Luxembourg will build and host a €250 million cloud network for the defence of both the country and its NATO allies under a new draft law unveiled by Defence Minister François Bausch on Monday.

Construction of the private cloud, which allows users to access classified and unclassified data through a network of remote servers, will begin next year and run until 2035, Bausch said. It will be hosted on secure data centres located in Luxembourg.

“By making this future cutting-edge capacity available to reliable partners, Luxembourg will make a significant contribution to the common effort in terms of collective defence at EU and NATO level", Bausch said in a statement.

NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), based in Capellen, will support Luxembourg with the construction, hosting and maintenance of the network. NSPA will also host its own IT services on the same cloud system.

“By supporting Luxembourg's Cyber Defence Cloud (LCDC), NSPA will also protect its own networks, increase resilience to cyber threats and help Allies develop their cyber capabilities,” NSPA’s general manager Stacy Cummings said in a statement on the agency’s website on Monday.

